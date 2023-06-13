Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $680,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $2,573,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 350,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $309.78 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $713,640. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

