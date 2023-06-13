Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases 70,600 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 2.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after buying an additional 749,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,498,000 after buying an additional 340,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,712,000 after buying an additional 1,370,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 3.5 %

IBKR opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

