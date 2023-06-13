Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,275,000. Charter Communications accounts for about 2.6% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $335.30 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $496.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.82.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.