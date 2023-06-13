Point72 Europe London LLP Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 864.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 3.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $368.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.27 and a 200 day moving average of $337.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.79 and a 1-year high of $389.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.