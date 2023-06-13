American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

