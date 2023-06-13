Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires Shares of 138,000 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 138,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,000. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 4.9% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after acquiring an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,520 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,165. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.19.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

