Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 171,900 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises 2.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

