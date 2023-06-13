Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 43,876 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Point72 Europe London LLP lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,876 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 4.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $190.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

