VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Point72 Europe London LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263,959 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $24,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

