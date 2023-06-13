M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up about 1.9% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,579,000 after buying an additional 295,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,048,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,207,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $125.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

