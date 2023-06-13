Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.
Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
