Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $274.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

