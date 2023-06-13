The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Decreased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.04.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $883,760. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

