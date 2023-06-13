Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 695,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $754.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $773.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $758.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $811.00 to $816.00 in a research report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.74.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.