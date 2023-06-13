Point72 Europe London LLP Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,610 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for about 3.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,507,000 after buying an additional 1,168,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

