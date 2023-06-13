Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Booking by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,605.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,636.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,423.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

