Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $104.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

