Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Boosted by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 73,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.5 %

Lam Research stock opened at $627.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.64. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $644.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

