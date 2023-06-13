First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in State Street were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,514,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in State Street by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street Stock Performance

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

STT opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.