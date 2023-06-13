First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $822,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.49.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

