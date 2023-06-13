First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $892,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,710,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $810,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,705 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.