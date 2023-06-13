Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,505,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,147,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $278.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

