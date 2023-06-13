First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

