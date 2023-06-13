Silicon Valley Capital Partners Invests $47,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of -479.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

