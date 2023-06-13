Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average is $146.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,495,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,939,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

