Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

