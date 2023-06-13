Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,904 shares of company stock worth $631,046. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

