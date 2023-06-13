Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

