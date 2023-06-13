Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $38.66 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 858,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,663,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.48% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Catalent by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $115.33.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

