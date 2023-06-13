Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Target were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 103,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.