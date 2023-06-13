Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 8,441 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

