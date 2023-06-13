HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,993 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $173,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $276.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

