Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,214 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

