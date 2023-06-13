Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,514 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,514 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $459.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

