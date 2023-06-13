Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,666 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2,234.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,666 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MHK opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.