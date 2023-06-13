Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1,636.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,693 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67,885 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

