Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,878 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,625,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $453.51 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

