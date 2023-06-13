Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $339.54 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 451,858 shares during the period. Biogen makes up 1.2% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.85% of Biogen worth $339,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $313.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.54 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.86 and a 200 day moving average of $286.99.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

