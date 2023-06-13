Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Decreased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,850 shares of company stock worth $61,018,813. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

