Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $713,000.

Hudson Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUDAU opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.51. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Hudson Acquisition I Company Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial, consumer, medical, and advanced mobility technology sectors.

