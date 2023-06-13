Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 686,334 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,379,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686,334 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 5.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

In related news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. SmartRent, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.91.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. Equities research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

