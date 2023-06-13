Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,727 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

