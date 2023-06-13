Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $14.36 Million Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Ternium worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301,864 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 968,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.3% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after buying an additional 58,347 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,976,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TX. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of TX opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.00. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $45.81.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

