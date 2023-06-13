Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 54,529 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,529 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1,141.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

