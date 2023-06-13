Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $4.60 Million Stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,733 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFT. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.