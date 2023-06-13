Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Par Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
