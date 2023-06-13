Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

