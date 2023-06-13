Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $28.34 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,404 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $28,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

VVR stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.