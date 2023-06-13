Oaktree Capital Management LP Increases Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,730 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.19% of Azul worth $30,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZUL. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 299,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Azul by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Azul by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AZUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

