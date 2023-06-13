Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $38.82 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,478,141 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $38,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 93,681 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 421,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,114,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

