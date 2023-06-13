Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $55.20 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Credicorp comprises about 0.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.51% of Credicorp worth $55,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Credicorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 626,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,936,000 after buying an additional 99,303 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

BAP opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.21 and a 52-week high of $158.95. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $6.7385 per share. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

